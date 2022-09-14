Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,320. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

