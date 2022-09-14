Chrono.tech (TIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $42.69 million and $1.06 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.12 or 0.00301407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech’s genesis date was November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is www.wonderland.money. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

