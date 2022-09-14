Christopher L. Finazzo Buys 8,950 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
