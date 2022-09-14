Christopher L. Finazzo Buys 8,950 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

