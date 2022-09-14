China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of COE opened at $1.96 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.63.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Featured Stories
