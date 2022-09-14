China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of COE opened at $1.96 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.63.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Stories

