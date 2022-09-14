China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
About China Natural Resources
