China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:CGA opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.