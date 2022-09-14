Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.2 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

