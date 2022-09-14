Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 185 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.30. 6,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,435. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

