ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $636,923.71 and $17,936.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.