Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $99.80

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.80, but opened at $102.59. Celsius shares last traded at $99.21, with a volume of 3,756 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Celsius Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 255.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

