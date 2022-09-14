Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.37. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 770 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $835.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.