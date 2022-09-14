Castellan Group Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.93.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

