Castellan Group Acquires 2,657 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Castellan Group increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.