CashHand (CHND) Market Capitalization Achieves $163.87

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. CashHand has a market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00153980 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Helix (HLIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
