Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Acquires $100,084.30 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.50. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,662. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

