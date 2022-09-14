Carlson Capital Management Has $822,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $3,714,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,417. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
