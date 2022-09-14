Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 13,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

