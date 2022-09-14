Carlson Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.