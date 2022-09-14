Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 104,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,558,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $52.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

