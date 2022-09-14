Carlson Capital Management Acquires 794 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

