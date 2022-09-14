Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.29 ($2.77).

Several equities analysts have commented on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 241.40 ($2.92) on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 168.10 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.40 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of £760.58 million and a P/E ratio of 163.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.82.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

