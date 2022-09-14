Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New Investment in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 1.62% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,915,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,275,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCK opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

