Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Down 59.6% in August

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Global Stock Performance
CBGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 4,939,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,120. Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
Cannabis Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Global (CBGL)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.