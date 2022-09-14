Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Down 59.6% in August

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

CBGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 4,939,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,120. Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get Cannabis Global alerts:

Cannabis Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.