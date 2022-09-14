C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 40,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,563. C5 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.