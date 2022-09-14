Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 6.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 14,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,669,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

