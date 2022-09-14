Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 6.2%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 14,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,669,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.