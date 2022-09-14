Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.06. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BUR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Burford Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $13,687,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

