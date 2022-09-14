Brokers Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBCP. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $389.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

