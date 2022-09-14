Brokerages Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target at $89.33

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 150.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

