Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day moving average of $551.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

