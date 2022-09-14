British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.65

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 115870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $626.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

