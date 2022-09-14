BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 4.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.57. 18,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,488,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

