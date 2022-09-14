Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 315 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,179.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

