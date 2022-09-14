Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 199,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $956.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Blucora by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 1,831,249 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile



Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

