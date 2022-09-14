Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

