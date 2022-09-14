Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.