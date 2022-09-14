BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 124,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,136,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $346,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

