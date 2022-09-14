BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 124,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $17.36.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.