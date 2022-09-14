Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Black Mountain Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 174,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Black Mountain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter worth $251,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

