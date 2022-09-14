BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Price Performance
BioLineRx stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
