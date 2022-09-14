BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

