Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $331,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 283.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 625,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 462,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 446,358 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 1,216,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

