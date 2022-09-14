Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,107. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $206.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

