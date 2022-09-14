Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,686 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 111,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

