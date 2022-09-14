Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 307,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.