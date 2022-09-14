Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP traded down €1.12 ($1.14) on Wednesday, reaching €86.68 ($88.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,421,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.