Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.
BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
