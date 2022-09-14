Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $116.13 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $13.33 or 0.00065301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,410.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00055288 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012308 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005436 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075604 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.