Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,005,406 shares.The stock last traded at $92.66 and had previously closed at $92.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 71.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 288.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

