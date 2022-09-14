Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 179 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

