Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.