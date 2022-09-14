Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

