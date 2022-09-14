Augur (REP) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Augur coin can now be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00037154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $82.55 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
