AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 1,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

